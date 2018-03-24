× Purdue falls to Texas Tech in Sweet Sixteen, 78-65

BOSTON – Purdue fans will have to wait another year for a Final Four run after the Boilers fell to Texas Tech Friday night 78-65.

Despite Carsen Edward’s going for 30 points, Purdue was unable to hang with the Red Raiders in the second half.

The big story headed into the game was whether or not 7’2″ center Isaac Haas would be able to suit up after suffering a fractured elbow.

Redshirt freshman Matt Haarms stepped up in his spot, but was ineffective, only coming down with three rebounds.

Texas Tech got a lot of help off their bench tonight. Senior Zach Smith, who came into the game averaging only 6.0 ppg, had 14.

Purdue loses four seniors off a squad won 30 games this season. They won 104 games during their time in West Lafayette.

The Red Raiders move on to their first ever Elite Eight, with a matchup against #1 seed Villanova on Sunday.