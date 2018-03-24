Slick roads cause problems for drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- All across central Indiana, snowy roads were causing problems for drivers. A lot of people said they knew it was coming, but they just didn’t expect to see as much as we got.

Crews will be out through Sunday morning plowing and salting the roads. For some drivers on Saturday, conditions were just too bad to travel.

“[I’m] about to cancel this trip to Detroit from Indianapolis,” said Jerell Clark, “it’s just too dangerous.”

By mid-afternoon Saturday, all that stood between Clark and his family in Detroit were sloppy, slick interstates.

While he decided to skip it, others like Lynsey Woolin-Casey, on her way to Florida, decided to plow ahead.

“It’ll stop and then turn into rain as we get close to Kentucky,” said Woolin-Casey, “so we’ll just keep pushing through.”

In what was hopefully a final winter wallop, central Indiana got more snow in one day than it’s seen in years. INDOT and DPW crews had more than two hundred trucks combined on the roadways salting, plowing, and just trying to keep up.

“We will continue to have full call out status for the next 24-48 hours until the end of the event,” said INDOT spokesman Lamar Holliday.

Several counties issuing travel advisories, urging drivers to stay off the roads. Some, like Hamilton County, even calling for a travel warning, banning non-essential driving for less than an hour, as emergency responders dealt with more than twenty-five slide-offs and crashes.

“They’ve done a good job clearing the roads for us,” said Kelly Jarro, who was driving in Carmel.

The potential for freezing is still there so officials say if you don’t have to be out, just stay inside. Crews will be working overnight to stay on top of any problems.