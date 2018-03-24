× Spring snow storm now moving in now! (6:35am update)

WX HEADLINES:

• A MESSY SATURDAY

• SNOW ACCUMULATIONS

• BETTER FOR SUNDAY!

TODAY:

Winter Storm Warning in effect through 11 PM.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 11 PM.

Shaping up to be a messy Saturday. Rain/snow/sleet will travel over central Indiana today. The warmest time of the day will be during the early morning hours with temperatures falling near freezing between 6-8 A.M. >> When we should see a “larger” transition to mix-snow. Air temperatures will hover around 32° to 34° throughout the day.

The heaviest snowfall will occur during the daytime hours (midday-early afternoon for Indy). This looks to be a heavy, wet snow. I foresee road conditions becoming tricky today with low visibility developing with heavy bands. Sleet with minor ice accumulation cannot be ruled out, creating slick spots.

Snow totals will range between 3” to 5”. There is going to be a sharp cut-off from the heavy band of snow, which is why the 1” to 3” band surrounds the main track.

The system will begin to taper off this evening and move out overnight. Refreezing occurring overnight. I promise Sunday looks A LOT better.