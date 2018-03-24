× Warren Central tops Carmel for class 4A title

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Warren Central completed an undefeated season, beating Carmel 54-48 in the class 4A title game for the school’s first boys state basketball championship.

Dean Tate’s three-pointer put the Warriors up for good with just over five minutes to play. Joe Rush then blew by the Greyhounds’ defense for a lay-up for a little breathing room.

Tate led Warren Central with a game-high 22 points. Antwaan Cushingberry scored 10 points and Rush added eight.

The Warriors sprinted out to a 7-0 lead, but then couldn’t score for more than 11 minutes. Carmel scored 20 straight points, before Warren Central snapped its cold streak. The Warriors went on another 7-0 run before the half to trail 22-14 at the break.

“Our defensive pressure caused them some problems,” said Warren head coach Criss Beyers. “They got a little tired. It was the same thing all year long. We didn’t quit. It was either David [Bell] or Dean that said ‘we’ve been here before. It’s not over.'”

John Michael Mulloy paced the ‘Hounds with 21 points. Cole Jenkins and Eddie Gill scored eight points each.

“I thought our guys battled,” Carmel head coach Ryan Osborn said. “I thought they competed. I’m proud of them. I couldn’t be more proud of them to be in this situation to give themselves a chance. Warren made plays. They’re a good team. They’re undefeated for a reason.”

Warren Central became the second school to win both the boys and girls state basketball titles in the same year. Oregon-Davis won both titles in class A in 2007.

The Warriors are the first boys team to finish perfect since 2009 and the first team ever to go 32-0.

In the first game of the evening doubleheader at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Culver Academies beat Evansville Bosse 64-49 for the class 3A state title. It’s the Eagles’ first state championship in any sport.

Ethan Brittain-Watts led Culver with 20 points and seven rebounds, while Trey Galloway and Deontae Craig both chipped in 14 points.

Miami (OH) commit Mekhi Lairy scored 28 for the Bulldogs as Bosse finished second in the state tournament for the second time in three years.