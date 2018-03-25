× Cold start to Sunday morning makes for slick side roads

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — If you are heading out this morning, make sure you give yourself a few extra minutes!

With temperatures below freezing, some of the roadways and snow-covered sidewalks could be icy for the next few hours.

In the downtown area, most of the major streets had been plowed and salted. But some side streets and neighborhoods still were dealing with leftover slush and snow.

A spokesperson for DPW says they will have 76 drivers out clearing the roads until at least this afternoon. However, you won’t be seeing snow plow drivers on city side streets.

A longstanding city policy in Indianapolis states that the Department of Public Works won’t call out private contractors to plow residential streets unless the city receives six inches of snow or more in a single weather event.

In the past, DPW officials have told FOX59 they simply don’t have the resources to regularly handle residential streets, in addition to main and secondary streets. Many neighborhood streets are also too narrow for city trucks to safely pass through.

Although some of the Indianapolis area received more than 10 inches of snow, DPW officials say they do not plan to call in private contractors, saying they believe much of the snow will be gone by this afternoon as temperatures warm up.