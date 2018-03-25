× Gov. Holcomb signs bill allowing murder charge for killing unborn babies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Holcomb has signed a bill into law that will allow suspects to be charged with murder when a pregnant woman is injured or killed and the baby does not survive.

SB 203 adds that the crimes of murder, voluntary manslaughter, involuntary manslaughter and feticide may be committed against a fetus in any stage of development.

“If someone kills a pregnant woman, they should not only be tried for her death, but also the death of the fetus,” said the author of the bill, Sen. Aaron Freeman (R-Indianapolis).

The bill also allows those convicted to receive an additional sentence of six to 20 years, under certain circumstances.

The legislation does not apply to a lawfully performed abortion or pregnant woman carrying a fetus.