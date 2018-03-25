× Panic! At The Disco coming to Bankers Life Fieldhouse this July

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Panic! At The Disco is bringing its Pray for the Wicked Tour to Indianapolis this summer.

The American rock band will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on July 13.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 12 p.m. this Friday, March 30.

Fans who pre-order the band’s new album, “Pray for the Wicked,” before Thursday, March 29 at 9 p.m. will receive a presale code for first access to tickets.

