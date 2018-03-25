Sunny skies and melting snow to end the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Winter Storm Recap

Several inches of snow fell across the Indianapolis area on March 24. The heaviest band traveled over Hendricks, Marion and Johnson counties. It dumped 8” to 10.5” of snow within central Indiana. Indianapolis officially measured 10.2” and that depth set a new record for the date! The previous record was set at 6.2” in 2013.

The additional snowfall yesterday also brought our total for the season to 20.6”, which is still about 4.8” below normal. This month also marks the sixth snowiest March on record with 11.6” for Indianapolis. The snowiest March was back in 1906 with 30.4”.

Forecast

Watch for slick spots on roads this morning with refreezing at the surface. Temperatures this morning dropped into the mid to upper 20s with wind chills dropping into the teens! The breezy conditions will persist through the afternoon. Wind gusts up to 25 MPH will be possible. Skies will remain mostly sunny as highs climb into the lower to mid-40s. Some melting is expected today with the sunshine and above freezing temperatures.

Spring-like weather returns this work week as highs climb back into the upper 50s. However, the mild temperatures will come with several rain chances. Cloud cover will increase on Monday before our next system arrives to central Indiana. Rain chances increase after 7 p.m. Monday with the rain becoming more widespread that night. Heavy downpours are expected and you may even hear a few rumbles of thunder on Tuesday!