2 children die in fire at Gary apartment building; 3rd child jumps to safety

GARY, Ind. – Two children died after a fire broke out at an apartment building in northwest Indiana Sunday.

According to the Gary Fire Department, the fire started on the fourth floor of the apartment complex around 11 a.m. WGN reported that one child jumped out of a fourth-story window and landed on a blanket held by neighbors to break his fall.

Two other children, identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as 4-year-old Khristopher Gober and 2-year-old Kailani Gober, died in the fire. WGN reported that the children were taken to Northlake Gary Methodist Hospital, where they succumbed to smoke inhalation and burns.

Neighbors told WGN that the mother of the children was at her boyfriend’s house at the time of the fire.

Firefighters spent four hours battling the fire at the 50-unit apartment building. More than 100 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.