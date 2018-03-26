6,000 pothole complaints remain open with more than half of emergency money used up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The City of Indianapolis has already used more than half of the emergency money it received this year to fix potholes, yet there are thousands of open potholes complaints across the area.

As of March 22, the City spent $8,545,936 of the $14,450,000 the Indianapolis City-County Council approved for emergency funding. That means there is $5,904,063 left of the emergency allocation.

As of Monday, there were more than 6,000 open potholes complaints on the Indy Pothole Viewer.

So what happens when the emergency money runs out?

Indiana Department of Public Works (DPW) spokesman Warren Stokes told us the City is not worried, because it would normally tap into its regular road repair budget in the spring. He said there will be money available to continue filling potholes and resurfacing roads.

"We still have a ways to go, not only with the funding, as well as the work we have to do," said Stokes. "We know that spring is really the pothole season. It came a lot earlier in the winter. Spring is the season when we see a lot of potholes pop up, so that’s what we’re really focusing on right now.”

Stokes admits it can be frustrating for residents when there are still thousands of red dots covering the Indy Pothole Viewer. Some are new potholes and others just reopened.

"Today the temperature is going back up to about 40 and this weekend we were at 20 and 30 with snow. With that moisture getting in to the pavement, the pavement contracting and expanding all over again, we know there’s going to be more potholes. Some of this mix we’ve used is going to come back out.”

Right now, it's unclear when the road emergency might end.

"This emergency road repair is just going to go until we feel like we’ve caught up," he said. "We know once we get closer to maybe the summer or fall, you’ll less likely see more red dots. You’ll see more of those green dots. Because potholes aren’t going to happen as much and we’ll have more time to go out there and fill them.”

This past weekend's snow and the forecasted rain will slow crews down. On Monday, crews were using the more temporary cold mix, because the City did not place its order for hot mix in order to prepare for the snow storm. That means potholes filled, Monday, could open back up in a few weeks.