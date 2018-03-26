Apps to keep neighborhoods safer

Between Facebook, high-speed internet, and doorbell cameras, our homes are more connected than ever. What about your neighborhoods? Rich Demuro is checking out some apps that help homeowners connect with people who live nearby.
