Cheesecake-filled chocolate eggs are the perfect dessert for Easter
Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen
Chocolate Cheesecake Easter Eggs
Yield: Makes about 6 chocolate eggs
Ingredients
- 8 ounces chocolate, melted and cooled
- 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- About 1/2 cup lemon curd or lemon pie filling, just enough to make yolks
- Also: Water balloons
Directions
- Dip balloons in chocolate so bottom portion and part of sides are completely covered. Set on baking sheet covered in wax paper and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, make cheesecake filling by beating together cream cheese, powdered sugar, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla.
- Pull balloons out of refrigerator and pop balloons. Peel balloon away from inside of egg.
- Fill eggs with cheesecake filling. I recommend putting the filling in a large plastic bag, cutting off one corner, and piping it in.
- Add a dollop of the lemon curd to look like a yolk. Refrigerate until ready to serve.