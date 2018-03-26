Cheesecake-filled chocolate eggs are the perfect dessert for Easter

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Recipe courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee’s Kitchen

Chocolate Cheesecake Easter Eggs
Yield: Makes about 6 chocolate eggs
Ingredients

  • 8 ounces chocolate, melted and cooled
  • 8 ounces Challenge cream cheese
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • About 1/2 cup lemon curd or lemon pie filling, just enough to make yolks
  • Also: Water balloons

Directions

  1. Dip balloons in chocolate so bottom portion and part of sides are completely covered. Set on baking sheet covered in wax paper and refrigerate for 20 minutes.
  2. Meanwhile, make cheesecake filling by beating together cream cheese, powdered sugar, heavy whipping cream, and vanilla.
  3. Pull balloons out of refrigerator and pop balloons. Peel balloon away from inside of egg.
  4. Fill eggs with cheesecake filling. I recommend putting the filling in a large plastic bag, cutting off one corner, and piping it in.
  5. Add a dollop of the lemon curd to look like a yolk. Refrigerate until ready to serve.