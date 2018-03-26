Citizens CEO discusses $2 billion effort to remove sewage from waterways, protect health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Jeff Harrison, the President and CEO of Citizens Energy Group, stopped by the FOX59 Red Coach to discuss the historic DigIndy Project, which is the largest in the company’s history.

So far, the underground sewer project has stopped 87 million gallons of raw sewage from getting into Indiana waterways.

Harrison says the $2 billion project will help protect the health of Hoosiers for generations to come.

He says the company is being strategic with how it's calculating rate increases to cover the innovative upgrades.

As the first African America to lead one of Indiana’s largest utilities, Harrison also opened up about his career in engineering before becoming CEO. He also offered words of wisdom to the youth who want to leave their mark on the world in a positive way.