× Power restored to Elwood after widespread outage Monday

ELWOOD, Ind. – Power has been restored to the city of Elwood after an outage Monday left nearly 6,500 people without power.

According to the Madison County Emergency Management Agency, power had been restored to the northwest corner of Madison County, including Elwood. Indiana Michigan Power listed 40 outages on its website as of 10:30 a.m., down significantly from the thousands of outages reported earlier in the morning.

The outage left Elwood without power, including the traffic lights. EMA and the Elwood Police Department advised drivers to treat all intersections as four-way stops.

EMA also placed four-way stop signs at intersections to alert drivers of the change.