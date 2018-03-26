× Day after canceling plans for Greenwood hub, FedEx announces Terre Haute expansion

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – FedEx announced Monday that it would add more than 19,000 square feet to its Ground distribution center in Terre Haute.

The announcement comes one day after the company said it no longer plans to build a $259 million distribution center in Greenwood. FedEx said its decision was based on its “projected operational needs.”

When the expansion at the Terra Haute hub is completed in September 2018, FedEx says the facility will be 72,000 square feet. FedEx says it will help to meet and exceed customer demands in the area.

About 50 people are currently employed at the facility. The company says it will add to the workforce as necessary, but it did not give an exact number.

“The larger facility is part of a nationwide network expansion to boost daily package volume capacity and further enhance the speed and service capabilities of the FedEx Ground network,” said FedEx. “Since 2005, the company has opened 15 new hubs featuring advanced material-handling systems and expanded or relocated more than 500 local facilities.”