Former MLB star Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure, DUI

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – An Arizona police department released new information about the arrest of former Cleveland Indians outfielder Albert Belle.

Belle, 51, was charged with indecent exposure and driving while under the influence.

Officers were called to the Phoenix Rising FC Soccer Complex shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday for a report of indecent exposure. Salt River police said Belle and another person exposed themselves to two adults and two juveniles.

KSAZ in Phoenix reported Belle urinated in the parking lot and shook his genitals towards a man and his daughter.

Police found the former Indians slugger as he drove away from the venue. He was arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The case is still under investigation and was submitted to the county attorney’s office.

Belle played for the Cleveland Indians, Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles during his 21-year MLB career.

Belle, a five-time All Star and Silver Slugger Award recipient, led the American League with 50 home runs in 1995.