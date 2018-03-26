Heavy rainfall potential through Wednesday; Flood concerns on the rise
MELTING SNOW
The temperarue cracked 50-degrees but today is the 7th straight day below normal. This chill March rolls on with 18 of the past 20 days below normal.
After a whopper of a spring snowstorm Saturday, the quick melt off and now the threat of heavy rainfall has flooding concerns on the rise.
The weekend snowstorm that produced a record setting 10.2″ in Indianapolis and accounts for nearly half the entire season’s total (20.6″) extended nearly one thousand miles to the northwest as well. That heavy band of snow bring the highest total snow cover for March 26th since 2013. 30.9% of the contiguous Monday morning.
DRENCHING RAINFALL ON THE WAY
A areal flood watch has been issued in effect through Wednesday morning. At this time, the threat of flash flooding Tuesday, Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning is rather high Be alert!
Rain will arrive later tonight and it will be rather persistent through Wednesday. Rainfall at times could be heavy with even a few embedded thunderstorms tonight. The continued threat of rain through Wednesday could produce rainfall totals of 2″ and locally higher in and around thunderstorms.