Heavy rainfall potential through Wednesday; Flood concerns on the rise

The temperarue cracked 50-degrees but today is the 7th straight day below normal. This chill March rolls on with 18 of the past 20 days below normal.

The temperarue cracked 50-degrees but today is the 7th straight day below normal. This chill March rolls on with 18 of the past 20 days below normal.

After a whopper of a spring snowstorm Saturday, the quick melt off and now the threat of heavy rainfall has flooding concerns on the rise.