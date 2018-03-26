× Indiana gun show canceled because venue wants to avoid ‘negative publicity,’ organizers say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A gun show scheduled to take place in Fort Wayne is no longer happening, and organizers say it’s because the venue is trying to avoid “negative publicity.”

According to WANE-TV, the Fort Wayne Gun, Knife and Outdoorsmen Show, which is one of the city’s biggest annual gun shows, was scheduled to take place on March 30 and 31 at SportONE Parkview Fieldhouse.

But Gun Slinger Promotions USA, the organizers of the event, announced on their Facebook page last week that the fieldhouse canceled their show. Gun Slinger told WANE-TV the fieldhouse says they want to avoid negative publicity, protesters and vandalism.

The owners of Gun Slinger say they weren’t notified about the cancellation until a week before the event was scheduled to take place. They had already mailed out nearly 13,000 postcards and placed ads in National Rifleman and NRA magazines.

RCI Development is the development company that built the fieldhouse. Gun Slinger says they had a nine year contract with RCI to hold their shows at the fieldhouse, but RCI broke their contract after just a year and a half. Gun Slinger says they plan to sue.

“We are devastated that we lost this location. We are going to fight. We’re not going to roll over,” Gun Slinger co-owner Rudy Rodriguez told WANE-TV in a statement.

A lawsuit has not yet been filed. RCI told WANE-TV they have no comment. FOX59 has also reached out to both Gun Slinger and RCI for statements. We will update this story when we hear back from them.