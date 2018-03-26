× K9 tracks, bites man accused of inappropriately touching himself outside high school

MUNCIE, Ind. – Muncie police arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching himself outside Muncie Central High School.

According to the Muncie Police Department, a caller contacted police after seeing a man in an orange Kia Rio with black rims touching himself while parked outside the high school Friday, according to the department’s incident report.

An officer spotted a car matching the Kia’s description parked in front of a laundry business at Bethel and Wheeling. The driver, identified as Frank C. Rice Jr., had exited the vehicle as the officer’s car pulled up behind him.

The officer asked Rice for his ID and told him not to run because he had a K9 officer nearby; police said Rice took off anyway, nearly getting hit by several cars as he headed toward the fairgrounds.

Officers set up a perimeter; a K9 tracked him a garage on West Wills. With the homeowner’s consent, police entered the garage, where they found Rice hiding under some boxes. He refused to come out, and police sent in the K9.

Rice was then taken into custody and transported to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for a dog bite. Police said the car Rice was driving didn’t belong to him; the vehicle’s owner couldn’t be reached. Police also said Rice was a suspect in a series of recent thefts and a burglary.

After being treated, Rice was booked at the Delaware County Jail on a trespassing charge.