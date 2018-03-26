× Man formally charged with murder, abuse of corpse after body is found in concrete grave

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The man arrested in connection the shooting death of a man who was found in a concrete grave last week has been formally charged.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Monday that Jason Hancock, 48, is facing charges of murder, abuse of a corpse, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The body of Michael Marks, 41, was discovered last Tuesday after IMPD received information from a witness that led to the search of a west side warehouse. Marks had been missing since Feb. 28.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Hancock met Marks outside a Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Jr. Street on Feb. 24. Hancock then allegedly lured Marks into the warehouse on W. 29th St.

A witness reportedly told detectives that he was present when he heard a gunshot come from inside the warehouse. Hancock then allegedly told the witness, “If anyone ever asks, tell them I did this,” according to the affidavit.

Hancock was reportedly angry at Marks because he allegedly removed his items from the warehouse while he was in jail earlier in the month.

After the murder, Hancock is accused of purchasing lye, a shovel and multiple bags of concrete to use while disposing the body of Marks. Authorities believe Hancock then removed Marks’ clothes and used a tool to remove his teeth before placing the body in a hole in the warehouse floor and covering it with the concrete.

Last Tuesday, a search warrant was granted for the warehouse. During an excavation dig, a human body was unearthed that was later identified as Marks. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.