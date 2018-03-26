× Marion police renew call for public help in 1993 disappearance of college student

MARION, Ind. – Nearly 25 years after a college student disappeared in Marion, police are renewing a call for help from the public to find out what happened to Tricia Reitler.

On March 29, 1993 around 8 p.m. Reitler, a 19-year-old student at Indiana Wesleyan University, decided to take a break from studying in her dorm to get a snack. Reitler walked a half mile to a Marsh Supermarket and purchased a soda and a magazine.

Her clothes were later found bloody in a nearby field, but she was never seen or heard from again, according to WEWS. Police think she was abducted while walking back to her dorm.

Reitler’s parents continue to seek closure as the 25th anniversary of her disappearance approaches. They tell WEWS a new memorial was unveiled in her honor on campus.

Marion police say the case is still an open investigation. There is a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in an arrest.

If you know any information about Tricia’s disappearance, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477).