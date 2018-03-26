INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A campaign to keep Indianapolis beautiful is kicking off. For the second year, Mayor Joe Hogsett is encouraging residents to put litter in their place. He stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to talk about the next phase of the It's My City campaign.
Mayor Hogsett kicks off It’s My City campaign
