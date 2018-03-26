× Purdue’s Carsen Edwards to test NBA Draft waters

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue sophomore guard Carsen Edwards will declare for the NBA Draft, but will not hire an agent.

Edwards will be able to workout for NBA teams and participate in the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago. He can withdraw from the draft by May 30 and return to the Boilermakers for his junior season.

He averaged 18.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season helping lead Purdue to its second straight Sweet 16. He was selected to the NCAA East Region’s All-Tournament team.

Edwards became just one of seven players in school history to score 1,000 points in his first two seasons. He scored a career-high 40 points in a win at Illinois in February.

The Boilers finished this year 30-7 for their first ever 30-win season.