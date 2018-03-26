× Shooting in Avon leaves man dead, woman injured

AVON, Ind. – Police say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting in Avon on Monday.

According to police, a woman was pulling up to a home in the 2700 block of Bluewood Way to pick up a TV she had purchased online when she found the victims outside the front door. She then called 911.

Officers responded to the scene near Dan Jones Road and East County Road 300 South around 2:45 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was found to be suffering from at least two gunshot wounds. She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Officers believe the two were dating and that this shooting was the result of a domestic dispute. Authorities had reportedly been dispatched to the couple’s home last week. Police believe they lived at a residence across the street.

Police say they found a weapon at the scene and they are not looking for suspects at this time.

Search warrants have been served at both homes. The people at the home where the victims were found are not involved, according to officers.