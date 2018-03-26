× Sister, mother of slain Deputy Carl Koontz attacked in Howard County Courthouse

KOKOMO, Ind. – The sister and mother of slain officer Deputy Carl Koontz are recovering after they were attacked in the Howard County Courthouse.

Alice Koontz, 27, was at the courthouse today with her mother Jackie Koontz, 54, for a paternity hearing when the sheriff’s office says they were approached by Bryson Small, 36.

Witnesses say he was walking toward Alice and Jackie when he attacked them. He knocked both of them to the floor, and hit them several times, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both Alice and Jackie suffered facial and head injuries, and Alice was knocked unconscious.

Small was booked on felony assault charges in the Howard County Jail.