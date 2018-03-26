Tracking rain and the potential for flooding this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indiana is looking quiet this Monday morning. There are a few clouds moving into the southern half of the state. The clouds are associated with an approaching storm system that will bring rainfall to central Indiana this evening. You will not need the rain gear this morning and afternoon, but you will notice more cloud cover on the way home from work. Temperatures will gradually rise near 50° this afternoon, which is slightly below average for late March. The average high for March 26 is 56°.

Grab an umbrella if you have plans to be out this evening. Fox Futurecast has steady rainfall moving into our western counties after 6 p.m. EDT and becoming widespread overnight. Heavy downpours along with a few embedded thunderstorms will be possible tonight. The cloud cover and rain will prevent temperatures from dropping too much overnight. Lows will fall into the mid-40s.

Heavy and thunderstorms will continue to travel over the state on Tuesday as high rise into the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday marks the warmest day of the work week with a forecast high of 60°. We are also closely watching the potential for flooding at the end of the week because of the recent snowmelt and additional rainfall. Forecast models are projecting rainfall totals between 1” to 3” by Friday. Low lying areas may be impacted later this week with the rain and saturated ground. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates this week from the Weather Authority.