3-year-old girl whose father died while rescuing her from Castleton pond just released from hospital

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 3-year-old girl whose father died while rescuing her from a Castleton retention pond has been released from the hospital.

Amina Garrett has been in Riley Hospital since Sunday after she nearly drowned in a retention pond at the Core Riverbend Apartments.

Witnesses say her father, 24-year-old Anthony Burgess Jr., was in his car with his daughter on Sunday afternoon when he got out to talk with a friend. Shortly after he got out of the car, Garrett somehow shifted the car’s gears and it backed into the pond. Burgess reportedly jumped in right away, along with two bystanders, to save his little girl.

Despite the fact that Burgess didn’t know how to swim, he reached the car as it was sinking in the middle of the pond and was able to grab hold of Garrett. Witnesses say he held his daughter up so she could be rescued, but he was unable to make it out of the pond.

He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition, and he died on Sunday night.

Garrett was taken to Riley in critical condition. She was upgraded Monday and moved out of intensive care. She was released from the hospital on Tuesday morning.