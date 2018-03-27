× Colts head coach Frank Reich: Andrew Luck throwing ‘reduced-size’ football

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It generally isn’t franchise-lifting news when it’s revealed a quarterback is throwing a football.

But this is different. This is Andrew Luck.

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich revealed to reporters Tuesday at the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. the team’s cornerstone quarterback has resumed throwing a football. He later elaborated Luck is throwing “reduced-sized footballs to where you get the motion, but you feel like it’s a little bit of a football action.

“So we’re really encouraged by the steps.’’

Reich hasn’t seen Luck throw as part of Luck’s on-going rehabilitation from January 2017 surgery on his right shoulder, but the update is the first confirmation Luck has reached that level of his latest comeback.

Luck missed the entire 2017 when his rehab stalled in mid-October after four controlled throwing sessions. He was placed on the injured reserve list Nov. 2.

The most recent phase of Luck’s rehab involved working on the West Coast with throwing specialists Tom House and Adam Dedeaux. He is expected to participate at some level when the Colts open their offseason workout program April 9.

Reich conceded the team will continue to take a cautious approach with Luck, and was unable to offer a projection regarding Luck’s workload during the Colts’ offseason work.

“I really would like to take a guess at that,’’ he told reporters, “but I haven’t actually put my eyes on him throwing or anything like that, or I haven’t gotten in-depth with him to the point of, ‘Hey, tell me when you’re going to let it rip.’ I just trust that he knows that.

“I think it’s good to kind of stay the course and then I think between Andrew and the doctors and the trainers they’ll known when that time is. That’s probably the best way to handle it.’’

Monday, owner Jim Irsay said all indicators are Luck “has turned the corner’’ with his rehab and “has a full decade ahead of him of excellence . . . I think the best is yet to come.’’