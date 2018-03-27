× Colts head coach Frank Reich says Andrew Luck is throwing a football again

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It generally isn’t franchise-lifting news when it’s revealed a quarterback is throwing a football.

But this is different. This is Andrew Luck.

Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich revealed to reporters Tuesday at the owners meetings in Orlando, Fla., that the team’s cornerstone quarterback has resumed throwing.

Reich hasn’t seen Luck throw as part of his ongoing rehabilitation from January 2017 surgery on his right shoulder, but his update is the first confirmation Luck has reached that level of his latest comeback.

Luck missed the entire 2017 when his rehab stalled in mid-October after four controlled throwing sessions. He was placed on the injured reserve list Nov. 2.

The most recent phase of Luck’s rehab involved working on the West Coast with throwing specialists Tom House and Adam Dedeaux. He is expected to participate at some level when the Colts open their offseason workout program April 9.

Monday, owner Jim Irsay said all indicators are Luck “has turned the corner” with his rehab and “has a full decade ahead of him of excellence . . . I think the best is yet to come.”

