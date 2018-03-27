Flood Watch continues with heavy rain Tuesday night then dry time

FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES
A Flood Watch continues through 8 a.m. Wednesday. The rainfall is also picking up again late Tuesday. It is pouring in Monroe County just after 5 p.m. Tuesday. I’m posting the view from our cam at Fourwinds Lakeside Inn & Marina on Lake Monroe. Soggy!
HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT
The rain will be heavier and spreading northeast this evening and not easing up until pre-dawn Wednesday. Additional rainfall of 1″ to 2″ is possible before a dry time arrives Wednesday.
Rainfall amounts are nearing 1″ late Tuesday afternoon, especially over areas that received heavy, wet snowfall of 10″+ Saturday. The ground is saturated and any additional rainfall going forward will only bring on more flooding.
WIND SHIFT BRINGS DRY TIME
A wind shift will reach Indianapolis around 9 p.m. tonight and that signals the arrival of drier air. It will be slow to work in but with time – the rain will settle south and end by sunrise.