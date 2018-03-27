× Heavy rain Tuesday night then dry time; Flood watch continues

FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES

A flood watch continues through 8 am Wednesday. The rainfall is also picking up again late Tuesday. It is pouring in Monroe county just after 5 pm Tuesday. I’m posting the view from our cam at Fourwinds Lakeside Inn & Marina on Lake Monroe. Soggy!

HEAVY RAIN TONIGHT

The rain will be heavier and spreading northeast this evening and not easing up until pre-dawn Wednesday. Additional rainfall of 1″ to 2″ is possible before a dry time arrives Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts are nearing 1″ late Tuesday afternoon especially over areas that received heavy, wet snowfall of 10″+ Saturday. The ground is saturated and any additional rainfall going forward will only bring on more flooding.