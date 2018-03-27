× IMPD arrests woman in connection with January fatal stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested woman for her involvement in the murder of a man back in January.

William Sullivan, 67, was killed in his home in the 3000 block of North California Street on January 7, 2018. Officers found him stabbed to death inside his home.

Police arrested Denise Gibson, 63, on Tuesday for her involvement in the murder.

They have not release her charging information at this time.