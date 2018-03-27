IMPD detective changes lifestyle habits, loses 35 pounds after finding out he has type 2 diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A detective with IMPD hopes to be an inspiration to those at risk for type 2 diabetes.

After finding out he had diabetes, Will Vasquez started eating healthier and exercising more regularly. He was able to lose 35 pounds in seven months.

“The doctor informed me that I was truly diabetic, prescribed me some medication, and gave me the test strips and blood test machine,” said Vasquez. “I took it upon myself to adhere to her advice of eating better and getting some exercise.”

Vasquez was set up with a diabetes educator who helped him with meal-planning and offered dietary suggestions.

“I made some different life choices, just trying to find exercise whenever I could,” said Vasquez. “When I’m working an off-duty job, instead of just sitting inside my vehicle, I’ll get out and patrol the area on-foot. When I’m out going somewhere, I’ll park farther away and walk instead of trying to find a close parking spot.”

Dr. Terry Layman with OurHealth, said over 700,000 people in Indiana have diabetes, and a quarter of those people don’t even realize they have the disease.

“Initially the symptoms are very, very subtle,” said Dr. Layman. “Some people just complain of fatigue and increased hunger or thirst, but when somebody is at the early stages of diabetes, their symptoms are very minimal.”

Dr. Layman said type 1 diabetes, often called juvenile diabetes, is due to the absence of a functioning pancreas. He said type 2 diabetes or adult onset, is caused by insulin resistance, when individuals have been accustomed to high levels of sugar and insulin.

“Lifestyle is key, especially for early onset,” Dr. Layman said. “If we can catch somebody at the early stages of diabetes, we can reverse or push their diabetes into remission just purely through lifestyle, frequently. Sometimes, we have to add in some medications but often times we can get by with just lifestyle intervention.”

Lifestyle tips from Dr. Layman to prevent or reverse type 2 diabetes include:

30-40 minutes regular activity every day

Adhere to a low-carb, high-fiber diet

As part of Diabetes Alert Day on Tuesday, various hospitals and health organizations held events to brings awareness to the disease.

Hendricks Regional Health offered free screening opportunities for community members. Screenings included risk assessment tests, free A1C blood draws and access to diabetic education materials.

“It’s something that can be very scary to folks,” said Carolyn Burdsall, a registered dietitian with Hendricks Regional Health. “Everybody knows someone that has had diabetes or someone who has not had a very happy story with diabetes, but we want to assure people that that story doesn’t have to be their story.”

