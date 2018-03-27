× Josh McDaniels apologizes for Colts snub, says conversation with GM Chris Ballard was ‘difficult’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Josh McDaniels was ready to clean out his office and introduce himself as the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

Then, everything changed.

The Colts had announced McDaniels as their pick for head coach and set a date and time for an introductory press conference at Lucas Oil Stadium. Everything was ready to go, except McDaniels hadn’t signed the contract yet. That seemed like a formality–until his decision to stay in New England took the football world by surprise.

So what happened? McDaniels is talking about it for the first time, telling the Boston Globe Monday that he had a change of heart after meeting with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick. The fateful meeting happened on Feb. 6, two days after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

McDaniels received an adjusted contract, though there were no guarantees about his future in New England. He wanted to stay with, in his words, the “greatest owner in sports,” the “best head coach football in the history of our game” and “the best quarterback that ever played.” That meant the Colts, who thought they had their future coach on board, had to start their coaching search all over again.

He said no one pushed him into the decision to stay. New England simply felt like home and the best fit for him professionally. After making up his mind, it was time to call Colts general manager Chris Ballard to break the news.

“It was difficult,” McDaniels said of their phone conversation. “I had a friendship with him — I still do. . . . He’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for and admiration for. He was a big reason why I was interested in that job in the first place. It was as difficult a decision as I’ve ever made professionally. He handled it extremely well, he was a complete professional about it.”

McDaniels said he next contacted the assistant coaches he planned to have on his staff in Indy. He believes it worked out in the end, and apologized for putting anyone in an awkward position. McDaniels had nothing but nice things to say about Indianapolis and the Colts–the same team he left standing at the altar.

“And I apologize to anyone who was affected in any way. Indianapolis did a tremendous job. They have a tremendous organization and I was lucky to be considered and I just think once I found out [what my future in New England was], I made the right decision for me and my family at this time.’’

McDaniels told the Boston Globe that he planned to take the Indianapolis job and had interviewed with the Chicago Bears and New York Giants with the intention of becoming a head coach.

“I was looking at every one of those opportunities — I interviewed with Chicago, New York [Giants], and Indy. And I was looking at every one of those very intently with the intention to gain one of those positions. That’s what I wanted to do,” he said. “Each time I’ve gone into this, they’ve all been different. You know, the scenarios are different, what they’re looking for is important, what I’m looking for is important. To mesh with the people there is important.”

In the end, McDaniels stayed in New England. The Colts eventually hired Frank Reich as their new head coach.