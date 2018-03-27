Easy for you, fun for guests and healthy for everyone: a DIY Easter brunch buffet! Living Well's Kim Galeaz created a simple and balanced menu so guests can have fun deciding what to make, take and enjoy!
Living Well: DIY Easter brunch buffet
-
RECIPE: Kim’s DIY Yogurt Parfaits with Homemade Fruit & Nut Granola
-
Like mother, like daughter Easter outfits
-
Easter services and events to affect downtown Indianapolis traffic this week
-
Springtime fun events in downtown Indianapolis
-
Tickets for Zoobilation, Indy’s most anticipated black-tie fundraiser, sell out in record-breaking fashion
-
-
Huge sale on kids’ clothes, toys and baby items
-
Living Well: chili & margaritas – from cans
-
Living Well: cereal surprises
-
Be Our Guest at Stacked Pickle
-
Be Our Guest at the District Tap
-
-
Living Well: beef for the big game
-
Living Well: Chocolate dinner for Valentine’s Day
-
Downtown brewery adds brunch menu