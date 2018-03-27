Loyola’s Jerry Harkness recalls impact of 1963 season as Ramblers return to Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For Loyola basketball legend Jerry Harkness, this isn’t just a Cinderella story, it’s an American story.

“They like a team that comes from the bottom not expected to win to win, that’s the dream of America,” Harkness said with a smile.

Before a professional career that included two seasons with the Pacers, Harkness led Loyola to its only NCAA basketball title in 1963.

“It’s amazing, this has brought us back to the forefront,” Harkness said, seated in his basement on Indianapolis’ northeast side, surrounded by Loyola memorabilia.

But that ’63 season was more significant than capturing a championship, it changed a country.

“We started things with Mississippi State in basketball, which was like a beginning.”

It's known as “The Game of Change.”

Mississippi State defied a ban on state schools playing against integrated teams, and met Harkness and Loyola in the NCAA Tournament.

“And the story behind that is phenomenal,” said Harkness who was the Ramblers’ captain that season. “They were sneaking out players, the governor trying to serve an injunction."

The moment between Harkness and State's Joe Dan Gold shaking hands at center court would prove to be a pivotal point in American history.

"And then I shake the captain's hand and the lights go off, the bulbs popping all over the place, and you think to yourself, this is history. And it all started to change because of a basketball game."

Fifty-five years later, he's enjoying watching this Ramblers team make their own history and seeing Sister Jean become America's March Madness sweetheart.

"She's such a beautiful part of this whole thing,” Harkness said fondly of the 98-year-old team chaplain.

Harkness hopes that through Sister Jean and this team that defied the odds, those rallying behind the Ramblers are reminded of basketball's ability to unify.

"All of this is America. Sister Jean is America. And the team being as positive and good, clean cut guys, that's America."