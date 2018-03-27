× Man killed in Avon shooting identified; woman remains hospitalized

AVON, Ind.– Police identified the man who died in a double shooting in Avon Monday.

The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of Bluewood Way.

Police say a man, identified as William A. Schooley, 35, of Indianapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene and a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to Eskenazi Hospital and remains in critical condition. FOX59 is choosing to not identify her at this time.

Investigators believe Schooley and the woman were involved in a dispute at her home. At some point, police say the woman fled the home and ran across the street to ask for help.

A witness reported seeing Schooley in possession of a handgun and approaching the woman on the a porch. Moments later, the witness reported hearing gunshots and saw both of them were injured.

Officers say they believe the two were dating. They said it’s a possibility the shooting was domestic in nature, though they are still investigating. Authorities had reportedly been dispatched to the couple’s home last week. Search warrants were served at both homes.

Police said this was Avon’s second homicide, the last one being in 2009.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence, click here for a list of emergency numbers and victim’s assistance hotlines in central Indiana.