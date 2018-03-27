× Mom charged in Gary fire that killed 2 of her children

GARY, Ind. — The mother of two young children killed in a northwestern Indiana apartment building fire has been charged with leaving them alone for several hours before the youngsters started the blaze while playing with the kitchen stove.

Gary police say 33-year-old Kristen Gober was charged Tuesday with two counts of child neglect causing death and other charges.

Lake County court documents say Gober left 2-year-old Kailani Gober and 4-year-old Khristopher Gober unattended with a 6-year-old brother beginning Saturday night.

Authorities say she drank alcohol in another apartment that night and fled from there when the fire broke out Sunday morning. The 6-year-old told police he and Khristopher were playing with the stove when a blanket caught fire. The 6-year-old fled safely.

Court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Gober Tuesday.