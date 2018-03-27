× Parents in Carmel concerned about school district ditching “high-ability” program

CARMEL, IN—Dozens of Parents in Carmel are upset about a new push from the Carmel-Clay school district to drop “high ability” programing from their elementary curriculum.

Some of those parents voiced their frustrations at a school board meeting Monday night, but say their concerns emerged after they received an email two weeks ago that detailed that the district was shifting to something called “Total School Cluster Grouping.”

“I really don’t understand how they’re going to give the kids the attention that they need. And also, I don’t understand what the curriculum is going to be,” Amber Davis said.

Davis has a “high-ability” daughter in the second grade. Under the current program students like Davis’ daughter would be offered a different and more challenging curriculum. But under the new plan, instead of being separated, “high-ability” and “average” students would be in the same classrooms.

“I don’t understand how it’s going to benefit the high ability or gifted students when they’re not following a set curriculum a set high ability or gifted curriculum,”

The Carmel-Clay School District declined to elaborate further on why they’re switching to the new model, or how they believe students will benefit. However, according to the email the district sent out to parents, the new model:

Provides full time services to high achieving and high ability students at every grade level;

Helps all students improve their academic achievement and educational self-efficacy;

Helps teachers more effectively and efficiently meet the diverse needs of their students;

Increases opportunities for collaboration among high ability, general education, and special education staff to best address the educational needs of all students;

Weaves the benefits of evidence-based practices for high ability students into the fabric of all educational practices in the school;

Improves the representation of traditionally underserved students identified over time as above average and high achieving; and

Provides educational opportunities and supports for high ability students in alignment with findings from the Carmel Clay Schools K-12 High Ability Program Evaluation (2015) and the Elementary Program Evaluation High Ability Strand (2017).

A Facebook group dedicated to concerns over the new model has so far amassed nearly 300 members.

Jason Engle, one of the page’s administrators, says his concerns over the change are steeped more in the process of the decision than the outcome. Adding that he felt the district made the decision, which could affect the outcome of the children’s education, without including parents.

“I don’t think there was enough discussion prior to the decision for the community to wrap their arms around it, which is why you have you have a lot of people that are speaking up and emotional about this,” Engle said.

There are some parents on the Facebook page who are optimistic about the new model, highlighting, in particular, the emphasis on inclusion. Some of the parents also argue that they would like to see more data on the long term effects of the program before they make their decision.