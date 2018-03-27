× RECIPE: Hearty Cornmeal Waffles

Hearty Cornmeal Waffles

1 ¼ cups whole-grain stone ground cornmeal

1 ¼ cups Kroger or King Arthur white wheat flour

¼ cup sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

½ cup corn oil

1 ¾ cups Kroger buttermilk

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Favorite toppings, such as Kroger Private Selection Maple Syrup, fresh or frozen fruit

In a large bowl, whisk cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate small bowl, whisk corn oil, buttermilk and eggs until thoroughly blended. Pour liquid mixture in center of dry mixture and stir with wooden spoon just until all ingredients are moistened. Using a preheated Belgian waffle maker and following manufacturer’s directions for amount, add batter to waffle grid. Close and bake recommended time until waffles are thoroughly done and slightly browned. Enjoy waffles immediately with favorite toppings. Makes about 5 to 6 large Belgian waffles (each waffle about 6 ½ inches diameter)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD