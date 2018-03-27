× RECIPE: Kim’s DIY Yogurt Parfaits with Homemade Fruit & Nut Granola

Kim’s DIY Yogurt Parfaits with Homemade Fruit & Nut Granola

Homemade Fruit & Nut Granola

3 cups Kroger old-fashioned oats

2 cups Kroger quick-cooking oats

½ cup toasted wheat germ

1 ½ cups finely chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans almonds or any favorite combination

1/3 cup maple syrup

3 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 tablespoon pure almond extract

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons ground Saigon cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 1/3 cups dried fruit (raisins, cranberries, cherries or any favorite combination)

Kroger vanilla or plain Yogurt Greek Yogurt*

Fresh fruits, such as cut-up strawberries, banana and kiwi, plus fresh raspberries and blueberries*

For granola:

Heat oven to 300 degrees. Lightly grease or spray a large rimmed baking sheet (18×13-inch). In a large bowl, stir together both oats, wheat germ and nuts. In a small bowl, whisk together maple syrup, oil, both extracts, nutmeg and cinnamon. Pour over oat-nut mixture and stir to thoroughly coat. Spread evenly on baking sheet. Bake 50-60 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes, until oats are toasted and entire mixture is slightly browned. Remove from oven and gently stir in dried fruit. Place baking sheet on wire rack to cool completely. Store in glass jar or container with tight-fitting lid at room temperature. Makes about 8 ½ cups granola (17 servings of ½ cup each).

To make parfaits, layer yogurt with favorite fruit and granola.

*For a buffet brunch, figure at least 4 – 6 ounces yogurt and ½ cup sliced strawberries per person.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD