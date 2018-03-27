× RECIPE: Tropical Fruit Sauce for Ham

Tropical Fruit Sauce for Ham

4 cups frozen Private Selection Tropical Mango Chunks, thawed

2/3 cup hot pepper jelly

½ cup Private Selection Mango, Guava & Passionfruit Preserves

1 tablespoon Private Selection Bianco Modena (white balsamic vinegar)

¼ cup Kroger Orange Juice

1 can (20 oz.) Kroger Pineapple Tidbits in 100% juice, drained

1/8 teaspoon Private Selection Cayenne Red Pepper

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

Thaw mango chunks in microwave until nearly thawed. Add to food processor bowl along with hot pepper jelly and mango preserves. Process until thoroughly blended. Add vinegar and orange juice and process again. Transfer mixture to a medium saucepan and add pineapple tidbits and cayenne pepper. Heat over medium-low heat until thoroughly warmed/hot. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro. Serve warm. Refrigerate leftovers in a tightly covered container.

Makes about 4 3/4 cups sauce (12-16 servings)

*This sauce is good over ham, pork, fish, chicken or just about anything you’d like!

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN CD