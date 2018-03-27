× Spring showers bring flood threat but slightly milder temperatures!

Rain is falling in downtown this morning and will continue off and on through the day! Along with the rain, temperatures remain relatively mild for this time of the year and should stay this way through Thursday afternoon before a colder, drier shot of air.

Flood threat is possible but should mainly be concentrated to lowland areas, along rivers and farm fields. The combination of rainfall and recent melting snow-pack is quite common and remember this is a watch, not a warning, at this time.

We do expect a break in the rainy pattern Wednesday afternoon before another round arrives on Thursday, with the potential for an additional 1″ to 2″! No doubt a rainy pattern is here.

Cooler air works in on Friday with a few flurries possible.