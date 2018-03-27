× SR 252 Rehab Project to begin this April in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to patch and rehabilitate pavement on State Road 252 between U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 65 at Edinburgh starting in late April. Construction signs are scheduled to be put in place next week to warn drivers of the impending construction.

The cost for the project is just a bit over $300,000 which will include pavement preservation that calls for partial and full-depth asphalt patches—including full-width lane patches which are hundreds of feet in length.

Traffic will be routed around work sites by flagger’s.

All work should be completed before the May Memorial Day weekend.