16 Tech CEO discusses plans for innovation community on Indy’s near west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 16 Tech says it's bringing the best, most creative thinkers in technology, advanced manufacturing and life sciences together in a 60-acre state of the art campus near IUPUI.

Phase one of the project is a $120 million investment in the three new buildings and the renovation of another.

16 Tech projects the first phase will create over 2,600 jobs over the next 10 years.

The phases to follow will create more jobs, startups and groundbreaking collaboration, including opportunities for young people and professionals in STEM careers and entrepreneurship.

16 Tech CEO Bob Coy spoke with Fanchon Stinger about the plans and why he thinks this project will set Indianapolis apart in innovation for generations to come.