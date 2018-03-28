× Avon police call off search after man is found dead

AVON, Ind. – Avon police have called off the search for a man reported missing on Tuesday.

On Thursday, officers took to Facebook to announce that 42-year-old Kevin England had been located, deceased from a self-inflicted injury.

“We regret to inform the public that Mr. England was located yesterday evening deceased from a self-inflicted injury,” said the department. “We want to thank our community and supporters who helped to share our social media in the effort to help locate Mr. England.”

Several different agencies assisted with the search, including conservation officers, Plainfield police, Brownsburg police, as well as a search and rescue canine team with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.