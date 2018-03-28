× Court docs: Surveillance video shows man punching, kicking sister of fallen Deputy Carl Koontz

KOKOMO, Ind.– Court documents filed in an attack on the sister and mother of slain officer Deputy Carl Koontz claim the suspect continued to attack one of the women after she was knocked unconscious.

The incident occurred on March 26 around 9 a.m. Alice Koontz, 27, was at the Howard County Courthouse with her mother Jackie Koontz, 54, for a paternity hearing to determine if Bryson Small, 36, was the father of Alice’s 3-month-old daughter.

Police say surveillance video from the courthouse shows Small approaching Jackie and Alice before shoving Jackie to the ground to get to Alice. Small punched Alice in the face with a closed fist and Jackie tried to get in the middle of them, according to court documents. Police said Alice fell to the ground after the punch and appeared to be unconscious.

Officers said the video shows Small kicking Alice in the head several times while trying to fight off court staff. One of the court officers was struck in the face during the incident. A secretary for the court told officers she heard Small yelling “it’s my blood.”

When police arrived they found Alice on the still on the floor. A bystander had pulled her away from Small and secured her head to prevent further injury. Jackie was sitting on a bench outside the courtroom and bleeding from a cut on the top of her head. She was able to speak on her own and was sitting with Alice’s daughter.

Both victims were taken to the hospital and Small was taken to a holding cell at the courthouse before being transported to jail. Jackie, who received stitches for the large cut on her head, told police she couldn’t get the images of Small kicking Alice while she lay unconscious out of her mind.

Jackie was unable to speak at the hospital but court documents show officers noted she sustained multiple facial fractures. At last check she remains in the hospital.

Small faces charges of felony attempted involuntary manslaughter, battery against a public safety official, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, domestic battery in the presence of a child under 18, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.