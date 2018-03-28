× Damp, rainy start! Another push of heavy rain arriving Thursday.

Active pattern continues with additional rain falling this morning (steadiest south of Indianapolis), along with the rain, fog and damp roads are expected out-the-door! Be sure to have that heavier, raincoat this morning and the umbrella nearby. Some good news, the FLOOD WATCH, has expired for now but could return for Thursday.

Showers will taper off this afternoon but clouds will remain, for most, keeping us on the cooler side of things. As mentioned, another round of heavier rain returns for tomorrow (Thursday) before a cooler shot moves in to end the workweek.

Some better news for the weekend and Easter holiday! Although rain chances are in for Saturday afternoon and evening, most, if not all, should be gone by sunrise Sunday morning. Easter will be a chilly day but the sunshine should make for a better, brighter day!