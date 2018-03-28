Danica Patrick unveils familiar green ‘GoDaddy’ car for 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Danica Patrick will return to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500—and her car will carry the familiar bright green of GoDaddy.com.

Patrick’s sponsor revealed the look across its social media platforms Wednesday morning. She’ll drive the No. 13 Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing in what she announced will be the last competitive race of her career.

Patrick is the first woman to ever lead the Indy 500. The car looks a lot like one she drove during her IndyCar career, which lasted from 2005 through 2011 before she left for NASCAR.

Patrick, 36, hasn’t raced in an IndyCar since the 2011 season. She planned to do some testing this week, but the weather—snow over the weekend and rain during the week—forced her to cancel. Testing has been rescheduled for April 30-May 2, according to IndyCar’s Mark Robinson.

Patrick said getting some track time will be essential for success in this year’s Indy 500. She’ll have to get used to the Dallara IR-12 chassis and the twin-turbocharged, V-6 engines, which she hasn’t driven before.

“For me, it’s just getting a feel for the tendencies of the car in general,” Patrick said. “Even if I was getting back in the exact same Indy car that I drove the last time I was in one, I’d still want to know that after being gone so long.”

Patrick started 116 IndyCar races and even notched a win in 2008, making her the only woman to win a major open-wheel race.

The 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for Sunday, May 27. Tickets are on sale now at the Indy 500 website.