Danica Patrick Unveils Indy 500 Car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two months ahead of the Indianapolis 500, Ed Carpenter Racing’s Danica Patrick has unveiled her livery for the 102nd running.

NEWS: @DanicaPatrick will come Back Home Again in familiar colors. Get the first look at the No. 1️⃣3️⃣ @GoDaddy Chevrolet she'll drive at the #Indy500 >> https://t.co/53A7pbBdDu pic.twitter.com/r5BI7VIwjB — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) March 28, 2018

The GoDaddy No. 13 Chevrolet resembles the car she drove during her first stint with IndyCar before moving to NASCAR. In an article posted by IMS the former stock car driver said, “It’s pretty damn real, it’s completely real. I’m excited. It scares me a little bit to look at how small that rear wing is, but hey, I’m sure there’s (downforce) grip somewhere – more grip than I’m used to.”

Patrick is set to conclude her racing career in May at the 102nd running of the Indy 500.